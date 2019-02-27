A Colorado Springs police cruiser was hit by a car driven by a woman suspected of being under the influence late Tuesday near North Powers Boulevard, police say.
The woman, Julie Nambiar, tried to leave the area when police arrived. She drifted into oncoming traffic and hit a marked police cruiser, police say. Police followed Nambiar until she came to a stop in the 5000 block of Wolf Village Drive, where she was arrested.
Police received calls of a drunk driver in the area of Research Parkway and Powers just after 10 p.m.
Nambiar is facing charges of driving under the influence and other traffic violations.
No injuries were reported.