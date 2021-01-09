Police Car.jpg

Colorado Springs police said they believe a man who crashed a car into a building early Saturday was driving drunk.

Anthony Vigil, 58, was driving south on Union Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. when he lost control of his Chevy Camaro, jumped a curb, and ran into a townhome in the 1800 block of Whitman Road, police said.

The car hit the building’s gas meter and caused a natural gas leak, according to police.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the crash, but did say they believe Vigil had been drinking and driving too fast.

UPS truck crashes into building on south side of Colorado Springs

Tags

Load comments