Colorado Springs police said they believe a man who crashed a car into a building early Saturday was driving drunk.
Anthony Vigil, 58, was driving south on Union Boulevard at about 12:30 a.m. when he lost control of his Chevy Camaro, jumped a curb, and ran into a townhome in the 1800 block of Whitman Road, police said.
The car hit the building’s gas meter and caused a natural gas leak, according to police.
Police did not say if anyone was injured in the crash, but did say they believe Vigil had been drinking and driving too fast.