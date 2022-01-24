Fountain police on Friday arrested a man out on bond for drug possession after a K-9-aided search found suspected illegal narcotics in his car, according to a Monday news release.
Brian Morrill, 40, was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a Schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, police said.
Officers pulled Morrill over on a moving violation near Southmoor Drive and Lovitt Lane at about 9:30 p.m. Friday and requested the assistance of a K-9 unit. When K-9 Moody arrived, he detected a substance that officers believed to be methamphetamine, officials said. Police also found drug paraphernalia during their search.
Officers later learned that Morrill had been released on bond from the 4th Judicial District following an arrest for felony drug possession, according to the release.
Moody, a Golden Labrador retriever, was named in honor of former Fountain Police marshal John Lindamood, who was killed in the line of duty in 1921. The K-9 joined the Fountain Police Department in 2020.