Fourteen people were arrested over the past six months on suspicion of distributing drugs in bars and nightclubs in downtown Colorado Springs and elsewhere in El Paso County.
Detectives seized about 70 pounds of meth, 15 pounds of heroin, 4 pounds of cocaine and 3,200 fentanyl pills of undisclosed strength, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver announced Monday. Officials said they also confiscated about $140,000 in cash and 29 firearms, including semi-automatic rifles and pistols.
Colorado Springs police, the county Sheriff's Office and the FBI launched the joint investigation last year.
Authorities "brought criminals to justice for weapons and drug-related crimes," FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips said in a statement. "This positive outcome reflects how collaboration makes us a formidable force in ensuring public safety."
Some details, such as at which bars the drugs were sold and how authorities learned of the operation, have not been made public, said Jeff Dorschner, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Authorities allege that the suspects arrested and the related seizures were as follows:
• While investigating Jesse Santiago Anaya, Brett Caraballo, Jeffrey Eubanks and Tyler Jungreis, authorities seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, about 9 ounces of cocaine, about 3 ounces of heroin and 13 guns.
• The probe of Missael Leyva Castro led to confiscation of about 8 pounds of meth, 7 ounces of heroin and a gun.
• As Cristian Diaz De Leon Beltran was being investigated, authorities seized about 3.8 pounds of heroin, almost 13 pounds of meth and a gun.
• While scrutinizing the activities of Maria Ruiz Del Carmen Gutierrez, Juan Pablo Sanchez Morales and Anthony Olivas, more than 27 pounds of meth, 6 pounds of heroin, about 2½ pounds of cocaine and eight guns were seized.
• The probe of Fabian Perales led to impoundment of 6.8 pounds of meth, 3.2 pounds of heroin and 3,234 tablets of fentanyl (dosage unspecified).
• The inquiry into Jeff Skelton led to confiscation of 4.2 pounds of meth.
• While investigating Octavio Solis-Garcia, officials seized 2.4 ounces of cocaine and two guns.
• The probe of Daniel James Ingham resulted in confiscation of nearly an ounce of heroin and a gun.
"This investigation proves that when it comes to stopping major drug trafficking in Colorado, great federal-state partnerships make great cases,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in a statement. "The Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI did terrific work, and the results speak for themselves."