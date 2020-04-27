A 42-year-old Fountain man was arrested after police found more than $760,000 worth of drugs, including nearly 35 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin, authorities said Monday.

Daniel Valentine, who was on parole, was arrested April 22 after a monthslong investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and Fountain Police Department.

Detectives also seized a half-pound of cocaine, 1½ pounds of suspected fentanyl pills, four guns — two of which were stolen — two cars and $36,992, police said in a news release.

In total, police believe the street value of the seized items equals $762,130, which does not include the pills. Pending lab results will help identify the pills.

