A man reportedly under the influence of illegal drugs caused a single-vehicle crash before head-butting an officer who was trying to restrain him early Thursday, police said.
Police said Irvin Molina, who was sitting in the passenger seat of a moving car, wrested the steering wheel away from the woman who was driving, running the car off the road and into a retaining wall at the northwest corner of Palmer Park and Academy boulevards.
When officers responded to a 12:18 a.m. call about the crash, they arrested Molina, who head-butted one of them as he resisted, police said. No one was badly hurt in the incident, officers said.
Molina was taken to the El Paso County Jail, where he could face charges of assault on a police officer and domestic violence, police said.