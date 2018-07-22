ASPEN — Authorities say two people have drowned in a Colorado reservoir and a search for their bodies is underway.
Pitkin County Sheriff's Office spokesman Alex Burchetta says authorities were called to the Ruedi Reservoir on Saturday afternoon. The reservoir is located about 40 miles from the city of Aspen.
Burchetta tells the Aspen Times that a man swimming alone near his boat began to struggle. He says a man on a passing boat jumped into the water to help but both men went under and were not seen again.
Search teams began using boats, sonar equipment and an underwater search device on Saturday evening to find the bodies.
Authorities have not released any information about the men.