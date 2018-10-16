Unused medications can be dropped off at locations across El Paso County on Oct. 27 — part of the Drug Enforcement Administration's 15th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The DEA program provides sites nationwide to drop off excess, unused and expired controlled substances and other medications.
"According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs," the initiative's website says. "The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet."
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff's Office will hold the drug take-back event at:
• Police Operations Center: 705 S. Nevada Ave.
• El Paso County Household Hazardous Waste Facility: 3255 Akers Drive
• UCHealth Memorial Hospital North: 4050 Briargate Parkway
• Security Fire Department Station 1: 400 Security Boulevard
During an April 28 event, 1,916.95 pounds of drugs were collected at locations in Colorado Springs and unincorporated El Paso County, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said previously.
Take-back events also will be held at the Fountain Police Department, 222 N. Santa Fe Ave., and the Monument Police Department, 645 Beacon Lite Road.
For more information about the program, visit takebackday.dea.gov.