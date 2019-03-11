Residents of El Paso and Teller counties can get rid of paints, chemicals, tires and other junk at four cleanup events from April to October.
The first "Clean Sweep" will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 at the county's Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 3255 Akers Drive in Colorado Springs. Others will be held June 8, Aug. 10 and Oct. 12.
At no cost, residents who register online beforehand can dispose of:
• Electronics: computers or TVs (limited to three per household), printers, fax machines, laptops, tablets, DVD players, VCRs, radios, stereos and video game consoles
• Paint, stains, strippers, thinners and varnishes
• Household chemicals, aerosols, ammonia, bleach, cleaners and lamp oil
• Lawn and garden chemicals, such as fertilizers, pesticides, poisons and plant food
• Automotive chemicals, such as motor oil (10 gallons per household), antifreeze, brake and transmission fluids, waxes and engine cleaners
• All batteries, from lead-acid vehicle batteries to household batteries
• Tires for passenger cars and light trucks (nine per household)
• Mattresses and box springs (four pieces per household)
• Fluorescent lighting (100 feet per household)
Clean Sweep will not accept waste from businesses, containers larger than 5 gallons, lab-grade chemicals, medicines, trash, recyclables, or unlabeled or leaking containers.
To register, visit the website for your date:
April 13: cleansweepapril2019.eventbrite.com
Aug. 10: cleansweepaugust2019.eventbrite.com
Oct. 12: cleansweepoctober2019.eventbrite.com
For more information, call 520-7878.