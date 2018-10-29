Starting Tuesday, voters should return their ballots for the Nov. 6 election at one of El Paso County’s drop-off sites, election officials say.
Don’t mail them, because they might not be received by the deadline, 7 p.m. Election Day, warns a county news release.
Instead, voters can deposit ballots at one of the county’s drop boxes, open 24 hours every day, or at a Voter Service and Polling Center.
More than a dozen ballot drop-off boxes are available across the county, including at the Colorado Springs City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave.; Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive in northern Colorado Springs; the Fountain Police Department; the Falcon Fire Protection District; Manitou Springs City Hall; and Monument Town Hall.
For a full list of drop boxes and polling centers, visit epcvotes.com.
Ballots were mailed Oct 15 to the county’s nearly 380,000 active, registered voters.
Residents can visit a polling center if they didn’t get a ballot in the mail, need a replacement, or would like to register to vote and vote in person.
Voting questions can be directed to the county Elections Department at 575-8683 or at elections@elpasoco.com.