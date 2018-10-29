Western Colorado Springs voters are turning in their ballots faster than others
Caption +

Robert Brooks drops off his ballot at a drop-box outside the main office at the Citizens Service Center on Monday, November 3, 2014. Photo by Stacie Scott, The Gazette

 STACIE SCOTT
Show MoreShow Less

Starting Tuesday, voters should return their ballots for the Nov. 6 election at one of El Paso County’s drop-off sites, election officials say.

Don’t mail them, because they might not be received by the deadline, 7 p.m. Election Day, warns a county news release.

Instead, voters can deposit ballots at one of the county’s drop boxes, open 24 hours every day, or at a Voter Service and Polling Center.

More than a dozen ballot drop-off boxes are available across the county, including at the Colorado Springs City Administration Building, 30 S. Nevada Ave.; Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive in northern Colorado Springs; the Fountain Police Department; the Falcon Fire Protection District; Manitou Springs City Hall; and Monument Town Hall.

PPCC election forum aimed at younger voters

For a full list of drop boxes and polling centers, visit epcvotes.com.

Ballots were mailed Oct 15 to the county’s nearly 380,000 active, registered voters.

Residents can visit a polling center if they didn’t get a ballot in the mail, need a replacement, or would like to register to vote and vote in person.

Voting questions can be directed to the county Elections Department at 575-8683 or at elections@elpasoco.com.

Tags

County Government Reporter

Load comments