HUGO • Pikes Peak is a mound in the distance, and most days are dominated by wind and sky. The noise and chaos and relentless present tense of The Front Range are far away.

“We live out here because we don’t want to be intruded by that kind of stuff,” says Barbara Hollowell, who has enjoyed silent nights at her home near Hugo for more than 50 years. “It’s just makes you feel kind of creepy. It makes me feel creepy. You want the solitude, that’s why you’re living out here.”

Solitude, until the drones arrived.

Beginning Dec. 26, residents in Lincoln County began seeing drones at night, part of a wave of drones that invaded rural Nebraska and Colorado. The story, filled with mystery, seized the nation’s attention. Dozens of drones were reported by residents, and law enforcement officers confirmed 24 sightings.

Who is responsible for the drone invasion?

Virtually everybody in Hugo is asking that question. Nobody knows the answer.

A century ago, much of Colorado offered a remote retreat. Hugo, about a 90-minute drive from downtown Colorado Springs, remains a place to escape oppressive westward expansion. The stars leap from of the sky on moonless nights.

And everybody, it seems, knows everybody.

Michael Yowell serves as a Lincoln County sheriff’s captain. He’s a 2005 graduate of Genoa-Hugo High School. He understands the mindset of his hometown.

“They know all their neighbors,” he says of the residents of the Hugo area. “They’ve known them all their lives. They know every car that drives by.”

He pauses.

“And to have something hovering above them, knowing that it’s being operated and programmed by somebody they don’t know, it’s a difference in routine. They understand they don’t own the airspace above their property, but ... that’s my ground, my cows.”

Yowell endured his own brush with the drone invasion. On New Year’s Eve at 6:42, he saw a single drone flying 400 feet above his home. It was moving straight west. He could hear the hum.

“I’ve been told that it was a plane, that was a star,” he says.

It was not. It was a drone.

“Honestly,” Yowell says, “it was anticlimactic because we’d been hearing so much about it. You see it flashing — it’s a lot lower than anything else — and it just zooms by.”

The drone mystery could be destined to remain a forever mystery. More than 24,000 drones are registered in Colorado. In 2018, more than 2,200 drones were sighted by pilots in Colorado, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The drones that have plagued Hugo might be directed by amateur pranksters. There are several thousand candidates.

“If it’s somebody messing around, that’s one thing,” Hollowell says. “But, you know, you hear all kinds of things.”

What kind of things?

“Oh, you know, conspiracy things. The Koreans or the Chinese or the Russians.”

Lincoln County Sheriff Tom Nestor, a 1989 Genoa-Hugo graduate, believes the drone invasion has peaked. After weeks of frequent calls, this week has been quiet.

“It just stopped rapidly and we’re not getting the reports,” Nestor says. “... We’re really hoping they got what they needed and moved on because it does concern the citizens. We’re ready for everybody to relax.”

So, maybe, it’s time for the residents of Hugo and Lincoln County to again enjoy rural joys untainted by drone invasions.

But the drones aren’t going anywhere.

No one is sure what’s been happening in Lincoln County, but it is certain the activity was not illegal. The FAA announced Dec. 26 it was considering a rule to require most drones to be easily identified. The FAA said the timing of the announcement had nothing to do with the drone invasion of the plains of Nebraska and Colorado.

On a recent sunny Saturday, I was wandering happily through the wonders of Paint Mines in Calhan when, suddenly, my solitude was polluted by a low-flying drone. It hummed like a giant bee, and it was wildly unpopular with the park’s guests.

The drone intruded into the peace of the moment. The drone did not belong there.

Drones could invade your life soon. The unease that arrived in the Hugo area starting Dec. 26 is not some isolated incident. What happened in Lincoln County will be part of a wider invasion.

Coming soon?

Some droning prankster might choose your neighborhood for nightly intrusions.