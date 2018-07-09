Drone joins search for hiker in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK • Search crews started using a drone Monday in the continued search for a hiker missing on Mount Meeker.
Twenty people and a dog team also were hunting for Brian Perri, 38, said park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson.
Perri had not been heard from since June 30, when he texted a friend a photo of himself on the summit of the 13,911-foot mountain.
Perri was day hiking and had no camping equipment, Patterson said.
Park officials were notified Thursday that he was missing, and his car was found at a trailhead.
Private drones are banned in national parks, but authorities allowed the search drone because it can survey areas difficult to see from the ground or from helicopters.