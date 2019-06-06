The Colorado Department of Transportation will be holding an open house Thursday evening to provide information about the Interstate 25 “Gap” project.
Residents can learn more about what to expect while driving Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock this summer at the open house, which will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Larkspur Elementary School, 1103 Perry Park Ave. in Larkspur.
By the end of June, the entire length of I-25 from Monument to Castle Rock will be under construction as crews add a toll lane in each direction, widening it from two to three lanes on each side. The 18-mile stretch, known as the Gap, will be the longest work zone in the state, said CDOT spokesman Bob Wilson.
The entire project is expected to be completed in 2022. Its $350 million price tag is being paid with $250 million from the state, $65 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation and $35 million from local governments, including El Paso and Douglas counties.