With a blast of snow and subzero temps on Colorado's doorstep, national transportation organizations have tips for motorists to stay safe on the roads during winter weather.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recommends the following tips:

• Know your car. Before ice covers the roads, check that you understand how your vehicle handles. Practice on snow-covered side roads or unoccupied parking lots. Learn how to minimize the drain on the battery and clean the vehicle of ice or dirt from the forward sensors, headlights and taillights.

• Stock your vehicle. Items such as a snow shovel, windshield scraper, jumper cables, flashlights, blankets, cell phone chargers and emergency food and water are recommended. Kitty litter or sand can also come in handy when a vehicle gets stuck in the snow.

• Plan your travel route. Check weather, road conditions and traffic ahead of time. Don't rush and allow ample time to get to your destination. Familiarize yourself with your GP system before getting on the road.

• Get your vehicle serviced before the snowy weather hits. Visit your mechanic for a tune-up and routine maintenance to ensure it's at its optimal operating performance.

The Colorado Department of Transportation also recommends checking a vehicle's tires before the cold weather sets in. Worn tires can't grip the road well, and all-season tires don't stop on snow and ice as safely as winter tires.

National insurance provider, AAA, recommends motorists ensure their tires are set to the pressures listed on the driver's door or door frame.

"Tires begin to lose their resistance to wet and wintry conditions with as much as 4/32" of tread remaining," according to AAA. "Any less than that and motorists are at a significant risk of losing traction."

AAA offered the following tips for braking on ice:

• Minimize the need to brake on ice: If you're approaching a stop sign, traffic light, or other area where ice often forms, brake early on clear pavement to reduce speed. Maintaining control of your vehicle is much more difficult when braking on ice-covered roadways.

• Control the skid: In the event of a skid, ease off the accelerator and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go.

• If your car has an anti-lock braking system (ABS): Do not remove your foot from the brake during a skid. When you apply the brakes hard enough to make the wheels lock momentarily, you will typically feel the brake pedal vibrate and pulsate back against your foot. This is normal and the system is working as designed. Do not release pressure on the pedal or attempt to “pump” the brakes.

• If your car does not have an anti-lock braking system: Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to modulate the pressure applied to the brake pedal so the brakes are at the “threshold” of lockup but still rotating.

