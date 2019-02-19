The Colorado Springs Police Department is renaming its Major Accident Unit in an effort to remind drivers that bad driving doesn't cause "accidents."
The new name, the Major Crash Team, will underscore the belief that such crashes can be avoided by driving defensively, sober, at legal speeds and without distractions, police said Monday in a news release.
An accident "implie(s) the incident happens by chance, and the drivers are victims of fate," police said, thus letting them avoid responsibility and accountability for bad driving.
Pedestrians also are responsible for paying attention to their surroundings and ensuring their own safety, police said. So far this year, three of the city's seven traffic fatalities have been pedestrians.
The deadly crashes this year were caused by drivers who crossed medians, ran red lights, went the wrong way down roads or drove impaired. At least three of the crashes are believed to be alcohol-related.
The victims' ages ranged from 21 to 68.
By reminding drivers of their responsibility, police hope to reduce traffic deaths. The city had a record 48 such fatalities last year. This year, the seven fatal crashes reported through Tuesday already exceeds by one the count at this time last year.
Police say a traffic strategy group is examining crash data and recommending deployment and street engineering changes. Officers also have been boosting traffic enforcement.
Colorado State Patrol chief denounces 'epidemic' of traffic fatalities after 9 deaths in less than 72 hours
The push for drivers to take responsibility for crashes echoes a statement by Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew Packard in December, after nine people were killed in traffic crashes in less than 72 hours. Packard called for an end to the "epidemic" of "selfish driving."
That starts with drivers making better decisions, Packard said.
"(Crashes) are preventable because people like you and I are willing to take the responsibility required to drive a car. So, take it. Step up. Be better. Let's save lives in Colorado."