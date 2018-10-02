Coloradans love to grumble about driving. Roads seem to become more crowded every year, even every month. That means more time spent in the car – commuting to work, taking the kids to soccer, or heading to the mountains – when we would rather be doing something else.
Lawmakers required the Colorado Department of Transportation to provide an update on tolled express lanes. Monday, at an off-session committee meeting to discuss future transportation legislation, lawmakers heard why CDOT defends the use of tolled express lanes.
"Without express lanes, we wouldn't have been able to finance as many projects as we have in the last five years," said CDOT's Highway Performance Transportation Enterprise Director David Spector. "Unlike tolled roads, express lanes are not a route-based choice, these are a lane-based choice."
He makes the distinction that express lanes are lanes that drivers have a choice to use or continue to use a free lane, unlike E-470 and the Northwest Parkway, which are tolled highways to use a certain route faster.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.