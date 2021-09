The El Paso County Sheriff's Office identified two drivers killed during a head-on collision on U.S. 24 west of Calhan on Friday.

Colorado State Patrol responded to Palomino Drive and U.S. 24 about 12:24 a.m. after a driver in a Subaru going eastbound crossed into the westbound lanes, hitting another Subaru.

The eastbound driver, 20-year-old Wyatt Taylor from Calhan, died as did the westbound female driver, 26-year-old Melissa Piccione, from Colorado Springs.