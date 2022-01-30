Police Lights and Sirens Law Enforcements
iStock

A driver’s attempt to escape justice Saturday night took a dramatic and potentially deadly turn after the driver tried to speed away, lost control and crashed.

The vehicle was speeding north on Interstate 25, when, at 10:24 p.m., an officer attempted the traffic stop as it exited the highway at West Cimarron Street, according to Colorado Springs police.

1 man dead in shooting in southern Colorado Springs
Driver in crash that killed CSU-Pueblo student returned to Pueblo after arrest in New Jersey

The driver then tried to elude police, but lost control of the vehicle, “went over the center median separating east and westbound West Cimarron Street and came to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic.”

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. 

Police said the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, is in custody and facing charges of eluding and traffic violations.

Reporter

Stephanie Earls is a news reporter and columnist at The Gazette. Before moving to Colorado Springs in 2012, she worked for newspapers in upstate NY, WA, OR and at her hometown weekly in Berkeley Springs, WV, where she got her start in journalism.

Load comments