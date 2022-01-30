A driver’s attempt to escape justice Saturday night took a dramatic and potentially deadly turn after the driver tried to speed away, lost control and crashed.
The vehicle was speeding north on Interstate 25, when, at 10:24 p.m., an officer attempted the traffic stop as it exited the highway at West Cimarron Street, according to Colorado Springs police.
The driver then tried to elude police, but lost control of the vehicle, “went over the center median separating east and westbound West Cimarron Street and came to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic.”
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police said the driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, is in custody and facing charges of eluding and traffic violations.