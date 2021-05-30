A parked Colorado Springs police cruiser was hit by an impaired driver while an officer responded to a crash Saturday, police say.
The cruiser was unoccupied during the collision, a lieutenant wrote in the department's blotter. The person behind the wheel of the other vehicle was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to the report.
The blotter indicated the police cruiser was blocking lanes of traffic near the Hancock Expressway and Monica Drive "with the overhead lights on" when it was struck from behind, "causing heavy damage to both the cruiser and the other vehicle."
Police told Gazette news partner KKTV that one driver in the three-car crash being investigated at the time was also arrested for driving intoxicated. Two others went to the hospital with minor injuries, according to KKTV.