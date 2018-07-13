HUDSON — Authorities say a pickup driver who fell asleep and crashed into a school bus in northern Colorado has been cited with careless driving resulting in injury.
Colorado State Patrol spokesman Trooper Gary Cutler said Friday that 36-year-old William Carroll of Littleton was issued a summons to appear in court on the misdemeanor charge.
He said neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected of playing a role in Thursday's crash on a rural road near the small town of Hudson.
The Greeley Tribune reports all but one of the 35 adults and children on the bus were injured.
School superintendent Deirdre Pilch said none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. In a letter Friday, she said most students and employees were treated and released from the hospital but others were kept overnight.