School Bus Crash
Firefighters gather around a school bus that flipped near the intersection of Weld County Road 49 and Weld County Road 24 near Hudson, Colo., Thursday, July 12, 2018. Authorities say multiple people were injured when the school bus carrying 35 high school students crashed and tipped over on the rural road northeast of Denver.

 Doug Fitzgerald
HUDSON — Authorities say a pickup driver who fell asleep and crashed into a school bus in northern Colorado has been cited with careless driving resulting in injury.

Colorado State Patrol spokesman Trooper Gary Cutler said Friday that 36-year-old William Carroll of Littleton was issued a summons to appear in court on the misdemeanor charge.

He said neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected of playing a role in Thursday's crash on a rural road near the small town of Hudson.

The Greeley Tribune reports all but one of the 35 adults and children on the bus were injured.

School superintendent Deirdre Pilch said none of the injuries appear to be life threatening. In a letter Friday, she said most students and employees were treated and released from the hospital but others were kept overnight.

