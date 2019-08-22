San Miguel crash
Photo courtesy San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.
A driver was able to walk away after his car rolled over and stopped feet from the edge of a Colorado cliff.  

The San Miguel Sheriff's Office posted photos of the black SUV flipped upside down Wednesday on Black Bear Pass--more than 250 miles west of Pueblo. The driver had no major injuries, the Sheriff's Office said. 

The road was closed as authorities safely removed the car, the Sheriff's Office said. It reopened Thursday afternoon.

 

