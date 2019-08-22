A driver was able to walk away after his car rolled over and stopped feet from the edge of a Colorado cliff.
The San Miguel Sheriff's Office posted photos of the black SUV flipped upside down Wednesday on Black Bear Pass--more than 250 miles west of Pueblo. The driver had no major injuries, the Sheriff's Office said.
The road was closed as authorities safely removed the car, the Sheriff's Office said. It reopened Thursday afternoon.
#Blackbearpass will remain CLOSED until at least tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon to allow for safe removal of vehicle that overturned earlier today. Bridal Veil Rd to the top of the falls remains open. pic.twitter.com/FleVfz3MLJ— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) August 21, 2019