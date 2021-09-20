Colorado Springs police arrested a man suspected of driving drunk after two vehicles collided at North Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road on Sunday night, law enforcement said.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Joshua Hartley after responding to a crash about 9:36 p.m. where a vehicle headed north on Powers from eastbound Barnes collided with a vehicle westbound on Barnes, police said.

Emergency responders took a female with serious but nonlife-threatening injuries to a hospital and Hartley was booked in the El Paso County jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and driving under the influence, officers said.