A man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly tried to run over two El Paso County sheriff's deputies while driving under the influence of drugs.
Shortly after 3 a.m., deputies saw Ramon Joseph Gomez, 32, driving erratically and weaving, the Sheriff's Office said. Believing Gomez could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the deputies tried to stop him near South Academy Boulevard and Bradley Road.
A half-hour pursuit ensued involving five deputies in three cars. During a stop, Gomez allegedly turned his truck into oncoming traffic and swerved toward two deputies who had gotten out of their vehicle, trying to "ram them at a high rate of speed," the Sheriff's Office said.
Car-theft suspect arrested after crashing — and crashing some more — while fleeing police in southeast Colorado Springs
The deputies were able to get out of the way, and the other deputies who had remained in their vehicles continued the pursuit, which ended more than two miles away at West Cresta Loma Circle and La Mar Place when the truck crashed into a street sign.
A deputy's cruiser had minor damage, the Sheriff's Office said.
Gomez, who "remained hostile," was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, one count of second-degree assault and one count of vehicular eluding - substantial risk of death to another, the Sheriff's Office said.
"Evidence suggests the suspect was under the influence of narcotics and the vehicle he was driving had fictitious plates," the Sheriff's Office said.
Gomez remained in El Paso County jail Thursday on $50,000 bond, inmate records showed.