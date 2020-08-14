Olivia Clark

20-year-old Olivia Clark of Colorado Springs was attempting to cross North Circle Drive at Galley Road when she was struck by a vehicle Monday, July 20, 2020. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department.

A driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash in July in which a 20-year-old was killed, turned herself in Thursday, Colorado Springs police said.

Amanda Lee Rivera-Frank, 40, of Colorado Springs faces a felony accident involving death and misdemeanor hit-and-run charges.

Olivia Clark was crossing North Circle Drive at Galley Road around 10:30 p.m. on July 20 when she was hit by an Audi station wagon, police said. She died three days later.

The Audi did not stop after the collision.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rivera-Frank on Thursday based on a tip received the day before that helped police locate the Audi in the 1300 block of East Las Animas Street.

She surrendered the same day the warrant was issued to the Florence Police Department.

