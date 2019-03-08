The driver of a Toyota survived a serious T-bone collision with a concrete pumping truck Friday morning east of downtown Colorado Springs.
The officer on scene told Gazette news partner KKTV that it is the "worst crash scene they've seen without fatalities."
The crash occurred at about 6 a.m. in the intersection of East Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard. The truck landed on top of the Toyota Camry, busted out the windows and caused the airbags to deploy. The driver's side was the only space that wasn't crushed, KKTV reported.
The driver of the truck told KKTV that he was headed west on Platte when he T-boned the car, which was turning north on Union.
The Toyota driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
All lanes of northbound Union and eastbound Platte reopened by 9:50 a.m. Southbound Union and westbound Platte remained closed.