A crash shut down Colorado Avenue between Walnut and 8th streets Saturday night.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. No further details were immediately provided by police.

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the car reportedly struck two cars and crashed outside of a business. KKTV also reports that the female driver and a male passenger were both taken to the hospital.

At 10:16 p.m the Colorado Springs Police & Fire Communications Center tweeted that there was no estimated time of reopening for the road and drivers were asked to find alternate routes. Roads were reopened at 2:09 a.m.

Colorado Ave is shutdown from Walnut to 8th St due to a traffic accident. There is no ETA as to when it will be back open. Please find alternate routes. Thank you. @CSPDDutyLt — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 26, 2020

