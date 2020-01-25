A crash shut down Colorado Avenue between Walnut and 8th streets Saturday night. 

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. No further details were immediately provided by police. 

Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the car reportedly struck two cars and crashed outside of a business. KKTV also reports that the female driver and a male passenger were both taken to the hospital. 

At 10:16 p.m the Colorado Springs Police & Fire Communications Center tweeted  that there was no estimated time of reopening for the road and drivers were asked to find alternate routes. Roads were reopened at 2:09 a.m.

More Traffic News:

Load comments