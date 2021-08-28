A driver crashed through a gas station storefront in Fountain on Saturday morning, police said — an apparent attempt to access an ATM inside.
Around 7 a.m. someone tried to ram the machine inside the Loaf ‘N Jug near Drennan Road and Hancock Expressway with a red Jeep. It’s unclear if they were able to get inside the ATM. However, the crash caved in a section of the gas station’s storefront, taking out several windows, according to police.
It was the second of two similar attempted heists to happen on Saturday, police said.
The first happened at the Loaf ‘N Jug on Alegre Circle, with the driver in that crash plowing through the gas station’s front doors, knocking them off their hinges.