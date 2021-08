A driver was shot in eastern Colorado Springs Thursday morning, law enforcement said.

Colorado Springs police responded to the shooting on North Powers Boulevard near Galley Road around 6:17 a.m. after someone in a vehicle shot a driver with handgun, police said.

The shooter hit the male driver at least once through the car, officers said.

Emergency crews transported the driver to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers did not announce any arrests.