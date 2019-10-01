A driver was severely injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass, Colorado Springs police said.
The crash was reported about 4:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-25. A vehicle reportedly exited the bypass and collided with a southbound vehicle, causing "one of the vehicles to roll uncontrollably off the right southbound shoulder, coming to a rest on its side."
Other drivers helped flip the vehicle onto its wheels.
One driver was severely injured, The other driver was not hurt, police said.
The westbound ramp to I-25 and the far right lane of the interstate were to be closed for hours Tuesday evening, police tweeted at 6:38 p.m.
"Please avoid the area if possible," the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted at 4:55 p.m.