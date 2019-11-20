A driver is lucky to be alive after crashing their convertible on the interstate in Pueblo early Wednesday morning.
Police tell 11 News the driver was speeding down the interstate and lost control around 8th Street. The driver flipped their Mustang, making a full 360 and landing back on their wheels. The vehicle was left mangled almost beyond recognition, and passerbys tell 11 News clothes from the car are dangling off of trees. The driver also damaged a few light poles.
The driver suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. A police captain tells 11 News the light poles need to be replaced, so the right lane on I-25 was closed at the 6th Street exit (mile marker 99) at several hours. It reopened just before noon.
The driver has been identified as 35-year-old Matthew Baca. Baca faces charges of reckless driving, DUI, driving without insurance and driving without a license.