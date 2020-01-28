A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash early Tuesday near the Colorado Springs Airport, police said.

The crash happened about 4 a.m. after the driver of a red Pontiac Vibe ran a stop sign while traveling north on Peak Innovation Parkway, police said.

A black Chevrolet Suburban, traveling east on Milton E. Proby Parkway, struck the Pontiac.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The driver of the Pontiac was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital, police said. The driver of the Suburban had minor injuries.

Investigators don't consider excessive speed or impairment to be factors in the crash, police said. No charges have been announced.

The investigation is ongoing.