Several residents at an east Springs apartment were forced to evacuate on a frigid Monday morning after a truck slammed into their building.
Firefighters believe the driver lost control after driving over a slick spot in the road. The truck slammed into several furnaces, rupturing a gas line in the process. The residents had to leave their apartments while crews ventilated the affected units.
The accident happened at the Murray Hill Apartments in the 4200 block of Galley Road. Officials told 11 News that there was a nearby water leak prior to the crash that made a stretch of Galley slippery to drive over.
There were no injuries reported.
For more on this story visit KKTV.com.