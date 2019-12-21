A driver involved in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday was killed moments later while trying to flee, Colorado Springs police said.
The other driver, who was not injured, told Colorado Springs police that a vehicle slammed into him while speeding south on Circle Drive near Monterey Road just before 2:45 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash took off afterward, traveling about a half-mile before running off the road while exiting onto Hancock Expressway.
Police found the vehicle upside down and the driver dead. The name of the dead person has not been released.
