A man who police said was speeding died early Sunday when he lost control while driving west on North Carefree Circle, went off the road and crashed.
The man, whose name has not been released, was dead when firefighters found him in the vehicle just after midnight in the 5000 block of Carefree in northeast Colorado Springs.
The driver was the only one in the vehicle.
"The vehicle appears to have been traveling ... on Carefree at a high rate of speed. He lost control, continued westbound; he did at least one rotation and ended up through a fence into a small shed," police spokesman Lt. Howard Black told Gazette news partner KKTV.
The death is the 10th traffic-related fatality this year in the city.
Click here for more traffic updates on The Gazette's interactive map.
More traffic news: