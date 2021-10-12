The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the driver killed in a crash Sunday near northeastern Colorado Springs as 73-year-old Joyce Ciuppa.

Colorado Spring police responded to the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Iceberg Pass Way around 1:38 p.m. after a vehicle headed east on Iceberg Pass Way turned left onto Tutt and crashed into a traffic light pole at the northeast coroner of the intersection, police said.

Bystanders who witnessed the crash attempted "live-saving measures" until emergency personnel could take Ciuppa to a hospital, police said.

Ciuppa died later and officers said the crash might have been caused by a "medical event."

The official cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office.