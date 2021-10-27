The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a driver killed in a crash Saturday night as 44-year-old Chris Stevens.

Colorado Springs police responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Centennial Boulevard after Stevens ,who was driving a 2016 Honda Civic at a high rate of speed, lost control and drove off the right side, struck a curb, causing the vehicle to roll onto it's roof and knock down a light pole, police said.

Firefighters extricated Stevens from the vehicle and transported him to the hospital where he died, police said.