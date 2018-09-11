A man killed in a rollover crash Saturday night has been identified as Roger Snyder, 33, of Colorado Springs.
Snyder was driving a silver Subaru sedan north on North Academy Boulevard "at an extreme rate of speed" when he lost control and drove off the road, police said. The car rolled multiple times and struck a marquee sign pole.
Although he was wearing a seatbelt, Snyder was ejected, police said.
The crash happened about 9 p.m. near Constitution Avenue. Another occupant of the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Street racing is being considered a factor in the wreck, said police Lt. Howard Black.
Witnessed told Gazette news partner KKTV they saw three cars racing before one crashed.
The crash marked the city's 36th traffic fatality this year, and a fatal crash Monday brought the total to 37, two below the record of 39 set last year.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 446-7000. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.