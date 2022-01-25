The woman killed in a crash in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning has been identified as 40-year-old Naomi Vialpando, Lt. James Sokolik, spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday.
Vialpando was killed in a crash that happened on Marksheffel Road near Dublin Boulevard around 9:02 a.m., Sokolik said. The crash occurred when one vehicle traveling southbound crossed into northbound traffic and collided into a vehicle headed north.
One of the cars flipped, trapping the driver, while the other spun off the road, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Firefighters rescued the trapped driver.
According to Sokolik, both drivers in the crash were taken to a hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life threatening injuries. Sokolik said Vialpando succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
The police department's major crash team is investigating this incident. This is the second traffic fatality of 2022, matching the total from last year at this time, Sokolik said.