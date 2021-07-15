The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a driver killed in a single-vehicle crash near downtown Colorado Springs last week.
Sean Hogan, 55, was driving when his car went into a tree Friday near Uintah Street and Palmer Park Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. after he "possibly experienced a medical issue, which could have led to the traffic crash," police said.
Emergency responders attempted life saving efforts, but Hogan died at the scene, officers said.
The cause of Hogan's death was not available because the autopsy was not finished as of Thursday, the coroner's office said.