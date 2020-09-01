A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Colorado 94 east of Colorado Springs Monday, law enforcement said.
A 2004 Chevy Cavalier was headed eastbound on Colorado 94 when the driver lost control and crossed into the westbound lane of traffic, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The Chevy's passenger side hit the front of a 2020 Hyundai Kona that was headed westbound. Both cars came to a stop in the westbound lane.
State patrol responded to the crash around 6:04 p.m. and found the driver of the Chevy dead. The Hyundai driver was taken to the hospital for injuries.
Both lanes of the highway were closed.
The crash is still under investigation.