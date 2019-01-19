A person was killed in a crash in northeast Colorado Springs Friday night as a snowstorm caused havoc on El Paso County roads.
The wreck happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday at Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard, police said. A pickup truck was driving in the wrong direction on Briargate and knocked down a light pole. The driver turned around, continued on Briargate and hit a Honda going north on Union.
The driver, who has not been identified, then hit a building on the north side of Briargate and was killed.
The driver of the Honda was uninjured, police said.
Police have not said whether speed, alcohol or drugs are factors in the crash.
The intersection was closed for four and a half hours.
The death is the second traffic fatality in the past two days and the fourth of the year. Josph Tipton, 36, was killed when the driver of the car he was in ran a red light at North Academy and Palmer Park boulevards late Thursday. The car was broadsided, and Tipton, who was the passenger, was killed.
The driver, 31-year-old Vincent Leon Meisman, is suspected to have been drunk, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, was arrested on suspicion of careless driving and vehicular homicide.
Last year, when a record 48 people died, there were five traffic-related deaths at this time.
Friday’s fatal crash happened as the snowstorm was tapering off. Police warned, though, that roads remained icy and that driving was hazardous.