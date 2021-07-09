A man suffered serious injuries that police said weren't life-threatening after the he was intentionally struck by a vehicle on Wednesday night, Colorado Springs police said.
Police arrived in the 1600 block of Saratoga Drive in southeastern Colorado Springs about 8:30 p.m. where they found a 49-year-old male victim, who was last hospitalized police said.
An investigation determined the driver, identified as 60-year-old Kathy Smith, intentionally struck the pedestrian, police said.
Police said Smith cooperated with the investigation and was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault, reckless driving and felony criminal mischief.
Smith was held at the El Paso County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, records show.
Police haven't said why the woman apparently struck the man with her vehicle