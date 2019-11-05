A driver was seriously injured Monday in a two-car crash in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.
The collision occurred about 1:05 p.m. after a white Chevrolet traveling northbound on Ventucci Boulevard hit a black sedan that was traveling southbound and attempting to make a left turn on Lake Boulevard.
Two other people who were inside the vehicles at the time of the collision were also brought to a hospital for their injuries, police said.
No citations were issued as of Tuesday morning. The investigation is ongoing.