The driver of a vehicle that crashed through the glass front doors of a southwest Colorado Springs auto parts store Wednesday was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, The Fire Department said on Twitter.
Firefighters were called to O'Reilly's Auto Parts store, 141 E. Old Broadmoor Road, around 3 p.m. to free the driver from the car, which went up on a curb and came to a stop partially inside the store.
The condition of the driver, whose name was not released, and the nature of their injuries was not available.