Crash scene photo courtesy KKTV.

 KKTV
Colorado Springs police arrested an 18-year-old driver they say was under the influence when he allegedly caused a rollover crash along North Powers Boulevard around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

Luis Garcia, a resident of Colorado Springs, drove a Cadillac Escalade into a grassy median, and the car rolled when he attempted to get back on the road, police said. Police determined the car was stolen.

Police say 18-year-old Luis Garcia, a resident of Colorado Springs, was driving under the influence when a car he drove rolled over along North Powers Boulevard. Courtesy photo.
Two of the four people in the vehicle were injured after being thrown from the car. One of the two people thrown from the car was seriously injured, but the injuries were not life threatening.

Garcia was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, vehicle theft and driving under the influence.

