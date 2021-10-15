Police arrested a driver they suspect was under the influence of alcohol after he rolled his truck down an embankment near Interstate 25, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police responded to the area near Rockrimmon Boulevard and I-25 around 4:41 a.m. Friday after a Dodge Ram pickup truck sped eastbound on Rockrimmon Boulevard, drove beneath the I-25 overpass through the guardrail and tumbled down an embankment, landing in a parking lot near Mark Dabbling Boulevard, police said.
Emergency responders transported the driver, Jeremy Boyd, to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.
Officers arrested Boyd on suspicion of driving under the influence.