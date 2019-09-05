A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on U.S. 24 in Cascade, Colorado State Patrol reported.

About 8:45 p.m., State Patrol responded to a report about a person hit on the westbound side of the Ute Pass highway, said State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler. The pedestrian was killed immediately, he said. The driver, 54-year-old Timothy Splinter of Woodland Park, remained on scene.

Upon arrival Troopers determined a Honda was traveling west on Highway 24 and a pedestrian was crossing Highway 24. The Honda was in the left lane and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man from Colorado Springs. was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.

