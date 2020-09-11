A driver fled the scene of a car crash after colliding with another vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs Thursday, police said.
Colorado Springs police arrived at the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and South Chelton Road around 9:53 p.m. and found a driver and passenger seriously injured.
Colorado Springs Fire Department started to treat both of the car's occupants and then transported them to a nearby hospital.
The other driver involved in the crash fled on foot.
The Major Crash Team responded to investigate the collision and found the driver who fled had been driving east on Astrozon Boulevard and tried to cross the intersection of South Chelton Road against the signal when the second vehicle headed north on Chelton ran into the first.
No other information was provided.
The crash investigation is ongoing.