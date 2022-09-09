The Colorado Springs man who died in a single-vehicle crash last week has been identified as 55-year-old Santiago Kelly, police announced Friday.
Officials believe both speed and alcohol were factors in the fatal crash that occurred around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at South Academy Boulevard and Milton E Proby Parkway, police said.
When officers responded to the incident, they determined a single SUV was traveling south on Academy when it swerved to the left, struck the center median and traveled west across the southbound lanes, where it lost control and started to roll over, police said.
The SUV rolled over the west guardrail on South Academy and into a field, ejecting Kelly, the vehicle's driver and sole occupant.
Kelly was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
This is the 35th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs this year. At this same time in 2021, there were also 35 fatal traffic crashes, officials said.