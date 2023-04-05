Authorities on Wednesday released the identity of a woman killed in a car crash in northeast Colorado Springs in late March.

Colorado Springs police said 61-year-old Michelle Thompson died around 10 p.m. March 25 when her vehicle went off the road at Research Parkway and Channel Drive and struck a tree.

Investigators said they believe that Thompson, who lived in Colorado Springs, might have been speeding. 

Thompson's death marks the city's 13th traffic fatality of 2023. At this time last year, there were six such deaths.

Tags

To our readers:
In the past, we made the announcement that comments would be reserved for subscribers only. Due to various technology issues, that has not worked seamlessly.  As a result, we are eliminating comments on gazette.com as of April 5, 2023.  Commenting is still available and encouraged for our subscribers on our E-Edition. Not a subscriber? Click HERE to get started.